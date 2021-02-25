Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 253,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.46. 260,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,513. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

