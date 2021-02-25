Crabel Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 134,763 Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 134,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 98,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

