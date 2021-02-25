Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $8.86 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2,116.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,849 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 2.1% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.02. 33,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,707. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

