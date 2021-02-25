Crabel Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 421.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,845 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,725,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after buying an additional 101,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 570,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,392,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,435. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.40 and a 52-week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

