Crabel Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2,347.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.7% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,482,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,785,000 after acquiring an additional 29,832 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCIT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.15. 561,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,180. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.