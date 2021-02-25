Crabel Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1,860.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,265 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

