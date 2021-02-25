Crabel Capital Management LLC Invests $14.13 Million in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 634,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,126,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 3.4% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 171,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,276,062. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $22.52.

