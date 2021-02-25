Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after buying an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,953,000 after buying an additional 415,078 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.25. 3,873,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

