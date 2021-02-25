Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,757,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,449,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,189 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period.

GDXJ traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.84. 585,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,570,293. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

