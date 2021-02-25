Crabel Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $32.51. 2,174,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,299,650. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

