Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases 83,547 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 1,136.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,547 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. 4,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,158. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

