Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 140,306 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,827,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 180,243 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 114,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 46,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.07. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

