Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,669 shares. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.