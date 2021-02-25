Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2,049.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.1% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.49. 15,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,944. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

