Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,073.0% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,325,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,896 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,773,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,885,445. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

