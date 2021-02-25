Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report released on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s FY2023 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

CBRL opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

