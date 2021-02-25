Craig Hallum Boosts iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $22.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price target lifted by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.25% from the company’s previous close.

ICAD has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

ICAD traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $410.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 151,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

