Craig Hallum Boosts Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $251.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $245.00 to $251.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

RGEN traded down $9.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.08. 6,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,421. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.68, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day moving average of $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Repligen by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 4,797.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

