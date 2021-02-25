Cream Finance Tops One Day Volume of $5.34 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $78.68 million and $5.34 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for about $127.65 or 0.00269801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.24 or 0.00486641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00079943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00073041 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.78 or 0.00460318 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.