Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Trading Up 8.1%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 2,514,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 805,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 4.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Creative Realities worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

