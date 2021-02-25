Credit Suisse AG Acquires 32,527 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Wolverine World Wide worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWW. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

