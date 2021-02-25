Credit Suisse AG Acquires 36,086 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $25,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,489 shares of company stock worth $5,045,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.