Credit Suisse AG Acquires 50,914 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,914 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 927,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.52. 578,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,298,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

