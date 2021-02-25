Credit Suisse AG Acquires 87,687 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 87,687 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Coeur Mining worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Coeur Mining by 10.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 239,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.43. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

