Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Fabrinet worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 818.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after buying an additional 565,813 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,714,000 after buying an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,836 shares of company stock worth $2,251,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

