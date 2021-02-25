Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,066 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Hub Group worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Hub Group by 158.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Shares of Hub Group stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $57.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.