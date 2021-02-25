Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,638 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of ShockWave Medical worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $282,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,698.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,720. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $6.22 on Thursday, hitting $119.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

