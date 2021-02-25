Credit Suisse AG Buys 23,227 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of EVERTEC worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,401. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,492.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,236.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

