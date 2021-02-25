Credit Suisse AG Buys 48,057 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,057 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of KAR Auction Services worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 89.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 148.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,032 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter.

KAR traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,881. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. Equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

