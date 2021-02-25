Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,178 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.38% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,667,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBD stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 20,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,461. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

