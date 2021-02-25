Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Independent Bank Group worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 11,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,746. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $74.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

In other news, Director Alicia Kuhn Harrison bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.88 per share, with a total value of $34,128.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,851.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $538,570.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,613 shares of company stock valued at $11,296,631 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

