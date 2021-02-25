Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Inovalon worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 5.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,109 in the last ninety days. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INOV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 18,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,586. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 624.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

