Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of California Water Service Group worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 126.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 29,110 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after buying an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWT traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 2,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,840. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWT. Janney Montgomery Scott cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

