Credit Suisse AG Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Ryder System worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,420.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 179,784 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE R traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.94. 5,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,830. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.52.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

