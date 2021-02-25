Credit Suisse AG Has $3.04 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,380 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 577,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 186,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE BEP traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,566. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -87.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.3038 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.