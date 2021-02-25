Credit Suisse AG Has $3.06 Million Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 407.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

HRTX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 23,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $22.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.06% and a negative net margin of 216.18%. Analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

