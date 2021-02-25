Credit Suisse AG Has $3.09 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,383,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 476,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,277,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 155,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,396 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $901,819.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.19. 3,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,591. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.