Credit Suisse AG Has $3.09 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

AEL stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AEL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

