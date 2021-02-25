Credit Suisse AG Has $3.12 Million Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Avanos Medical worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVNS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,674. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.