Credit Suisse AG Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $10.95 on Thursday, reaching $768.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.08 and a 12-month high of $795.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.37.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

