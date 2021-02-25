Credit Suisse AG Has $3.20 Million Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,485 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Renasant worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 27.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,539,000 after buying an additional 669,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renasant by 846.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 386,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Renasant by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 64.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 241,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,198. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Renasant news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $259,133.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,665 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

