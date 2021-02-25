Credit Suisse AG Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Global Net Lease worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,120,000 after acquiring an additional 674,130 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 107,630 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 57.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 264,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 96,881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 506,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 91,662 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

GNL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

