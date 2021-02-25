Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,878 shares of company stock worth $2,928,440. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BECN stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,043. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.16.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

