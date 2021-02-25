Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 201.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,085. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

