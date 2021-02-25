Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Steven Madden worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Steven Madden by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

