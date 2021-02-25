Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.69% of Qutoutiao worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Qutoutiao during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

QTT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 576,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,327. Qutoutiao Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $163.32 million for the quarter.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

