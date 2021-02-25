Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of WesBanco worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,933.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 389,717 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 99.8% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 726,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,761 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,920,000 after buying an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 65.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 525,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,227,000 after buying an additional 207,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1,481.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 206,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,185. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $67,322.04. Insiders have sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $334,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

