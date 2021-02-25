Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,234,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.06. 6,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,544. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.80.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

