Credit Suisse AG Purchases 24,389 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.30% of The GEO Group worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 2,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,713,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,646,442 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 954.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 785,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 711,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,770,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after buying an additional 579,261 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

GEO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 407,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

