Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,761 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of J & J Snack Foods worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $4.06 on Thursday, reaching $160.40. 4,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.57 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $176.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.76.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

